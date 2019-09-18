Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government to expand scheme for free treatment at private hospitals

CM Arvind Kejriwal had earlier warned private hospitals in Delhi against refusing treatment to victims of road accidents, acid attack, and fires.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gestures during his speech at an event to celebrate Teacher’s Day at Thyagaraj Sport Complex Thursday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal(Photo | Parveen Negi)

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is set to bring amendments in its scheme ‘quality healthcare for all’ increasing its free healthcare facilities including tests and surgeries.

According to sources in the government, the health department is adding more surgeries and tests to the existing one.

“This is going to major change in the scheme. The health minister will soon make the announcement. There will be around 30 more additions to the existing facilities. Not just surgeries, but we are including different aspects of free treatment policies,” said a senior official adding that stricter rules for cases related to free treatment of persons injured in road accidents in private hospitals will come up.

“Cancelling license will be ultimate resort if any private hospital will refuse and this will be by law now,” added another official. A meeting was held on Monday between the health department officials and director general health services where the amendments were discussed.

“Revealing more details of the changes is not possible at the moment because minutes of the meetings have not yet been finalised. Once it is approved then we can make it public. The amendments are still under the process and it will take around 2-3 days to get finalised” said another senior official.

The ‘Quality Health For All’ scheme is applicable to permanent residents of Delhi and pertains to providing patients free-of-cost, specified, high-end diagnostic (radiological) tests and surgeries at private hospitals, in case of delay in government facilities.

The government is currently facilitating 52 surgeries free of cost at more than 30 private hospitals.

HC dismisses PIL alleging ‘discrimination’ in AAP government’s health scheme

The Delhi HC on Tuesday refused to entertain a plea which alleged that the AAP government’s health scheme, being implemented by the Delhi Arogya Kosh (DAK), was “discriminatory” as only residents of Delhi have access to it.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar questioned the manner in which the petition was drafted.

“Such petitions are filed just to make it a sensational matter. The L-G and CM have been made parties in the petition but the direction which this petitioner is seeking is for the CAG of India who has not been named as a party. This is a Publicity Interest Litigation,” the bench said.

