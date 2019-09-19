Home Cities Delhi

IIT Delhi to showcase innovative fruits of collaboration with industry

At the Industry Day slated to be held at the institution on September 21, this product will be showcased along with about 200 other innovative ready or semi-ready product prototypes and posters.

Published: 19th September 2019 08:52 AM

An indigenously developed drone that will be showcased during Industry Day on September 21 at IIT Delhi along with other products.| ( Photo | EPS )

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As a substitute for egg protein, students at IIT Delhi have found a way to cook scrambled egg based on plant protein, which has the potential to address protein deficiency nutrition among a large section of the population that avoids consuming meat or eggs.

The other research products that have emerged from the institute’s collaboration with people from various industries include a bulletproof jacket 22 per cent lighter than existing ones; a waterless shampoo, and a waterless body wash that would not require the use of water and could prove useful for astronauts and soldiers.

The Industry Day is the flagship event of IIT Delhi that aims to harness and promote the power of industry-academia collaboration, kindle ideas for cogent partnerships and showcase cutting-edge research by researchers at IIT Delhi.

V K Paul, Member, NITI Aayog will be the chief guest at its third edition. The five themes for Industry Day this year are Clean Energy for Sustainable Economy and Environment, Sustainable Medical Technologies, Emerging Nano and Advanced Materials, Sustainable Environment, and Make in India.

‘Research Café’ sessions have also been planned on the sidelines of this year’s event to facilitate interaction between IIT research scholars and industry officials.

Another special feature will be a session on ‘Women in Science’ that will discuss the need for gender parity in various science disciplines.

IIT D Director V Ramagopal Rao said, “to become an economic powerhouse, we, as a nation, should work on our challenges and build on our strengths.”

“Industry-driven research will also focus on creating jobs for our youth, and achieve our ambition of $5 trillion Indian economy,” he added.

TAGS
IIT Delhi Industry Day
