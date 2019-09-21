Home Cities Delhi

20-year-old college student found hanging at residence in Delhi

A 20-year-old college student allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar area, the police said.

No suicide note was recovered from her possession but her family has alleged that the girl was having a problem with a youth

By Express News Service

The victim, Muskan Dutta, was found hanging from a ceiling fan by her mother. “She was rushed to Vashisth Hospital Ganga Ram Vatika, where doctors declared her brought dead,” a senior police officer said.

No suicide note was recovered from her possession but her family has alleged that the girl was having a problem with the youth, the officer said.  

The victim’s parents told police that the two knew each other for the last one and half years.

“A case was registered against the youth for abetment of suicide under the IPC. His identity can’t be disclosed as of now,” the officer said, adding that the FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint submitted by the student’s mother. 

The police have seized the woman’s phone which has been sent to the forensic department for examination.

Tihar inmate dies:

A 30-year-old undertrial, who had allegedly attempted suicide inside his cell at the Tihar jail on Tuesday died at a hospital two days later.

“Gufran from New Musfatabad was lodged at jail number 1 of Tihar prison. On Tuesday at 11.15 am, he hanged himself with a piece of cloth to commit suicide. He was rushed to Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital for treatment,” Tihar spokesperson AIG Rajkumar said.

