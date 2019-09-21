Toddler among two killed in Delhi Noida Direct flyway mishap

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A toddler was killed when the ambulance in which he was being taken to a hospital collided with a truck on the Delhi Noida Direct Flyway early on Friday, police said. The ambulance technician also lost his life in the tragedy.

Four others, including the toddler’s elder brother, were injured in the accident, which occurred around 3.15 am. The injured were taken to LBS Hospital and Trauma Centre in AIIMS.

The two-year-old victim has been identified as Saurabh, and the ambulance attendant as Sunil Kumar, 30, who hailed from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

The child had been suffering from a breathing ailment, for which he was undergoing treatment at Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital in Greater Noida.

The ambulance was taking him from Noida to Safdarjung Hospital to have him put on a life support system. He was accompanied by his father, pregnant mother, and elder brother, who are being treated at the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

The ambulance driver, Vipin Kumar, 25, who was also injured, is admitted in Sharda Hospital, Greater Noida.

According to police, the truck into which the ambulance crashed was moving on the right side of the highway, in violation of traffic norms. Police said they were trying to trace the truck driver and his companions, who fled from the accident spot.

Police are also checking CCTV footage from the spot to ascertain the sequence of events to find out if any other vehicle was involved in the accident.