Will meet L-G to seek probe into apathy of Delhi government hospital, says LoP Vijender Gupta

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta on Friday criticised the AAP government for a hospital refusing admission to a pregnant woman, who was later forced to deliver in the parking area.

“The Kejriwal government spends thousands of crores in the name of providing health services but due to the misbehaviour of doctors, the woman had to deliver her child in the parking area,” he said, adding that the episode highlighted the real situation in the hospitals.

The senior BJP leader was flanked by the woman’s husband and mother-in-law at a media briefing.

Gupta said he will meet Lt. Governor Anil Baijal on Monday to demand a vigilance inquiry. “I will not remain quiet until the victim gets justice. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Health Minister Satyendar Jain and DWC chairperson Swati Maliwal are mum.”

Nothing can be more shameful that even after delivery by the mother the child remained hapless lying on the road, he said.



“The officials of Deepchand Bandhu Hospital rather got a thumb impression of the woman on a letter written by themselves so that they may escape legal action,” he claimed.