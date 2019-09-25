National Green Tribunal seeks report from Harayana government on fly ash release from power plant

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal has sought a report from the Haryana State Pollution Control Board and Faridabad District Magistrate on a plea alleging release of fly ash into the environment by a thermal power plant.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed the Board and the district magistrate to look into the matter and take appropriate action in accordance with law. They were directed to submit a factual and action taken report in the matter within a month.

“The Haryana State Pollution Control Board will be the nodal agency for compliance and coordination. A copy of this order, along with complaint, be sent to the District Magistrate, Faridabad and the pollution control board by e-mail for compliance,” the bench said.

The matter was listed for further consideration on January 7, 2020.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Haryana resident Sagar Bhutani alleging release of fly ash in the environment by the thermal power plant operated by Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited, causing breathing problems at Sector 49 in Faridabad.

The thermal power plant was shut down in 2011. However, in 2016, the government gave permission for transportation of the fly ash to other places for construction. The applicant annexed newspaper reports in support of the allegation.