HC asks Ankiv Baisoya to disclose who gave him fake degree, mark sheets

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Thursday asked Ankiv Baisoya, who stepped down as Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) president and is facing criminal proceedings for furnishing a fake graduation degree for DU admission, to disclose contact details of the person who provided him the forged documents.

Justice Suresh Kait asked Baisoya to inform on Friday whether he will disclose contact details of the individual who provided the fake degree and mark sheets to him.

The query from the court came while hearing his plea challenging a trial court decision rejecting his application for anticipatory bail in the case.

Delhi Police opposed Baisoya's appeal, saying he has not cooperated in the investigation as he did not furnish contact details of the person who provided him the fake documents.

Police had booked Baisoya for the alleged offences of cheating and forgery under the IPC on a complaint filed by the Delhi University after it came to know about the fake degree.

The matter came to light after Sunny Chillar, who was fielded by Congress party's student wing NSUI for the post of DUSU president, challenged Baisoya's election saying his graduation degree was fake and therefore, his nomination itself becomes void ab-initio.

Baisoya had claimed that he had graduated from Thiruvalluvar University which had denied the same after a query was posed by DU.

Subsequently, he had resigned from his post on November 15 last after the ABVP, BJP's student wing, reportedly asked him to do so.

He has also been suspended from the students' outfit till an inquiry into the allegations is completed.