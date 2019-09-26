Home Cities Delhi

Tenants can have their own meters: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

According to the government, under this scheme prepaid meters will be installed on the properties of the tenants. 

Published: 26th September 2019 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 10:31 AM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference at Delhi Secretariat in New Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ( Photo | EPS )

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Bringing major relief to tenants residing in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday launched ‘Mukhyamantri Kirayedar Bijli Meter Yojna’ under which people living on rent can install their own separate prepaid electricity meters and get the benefits of the regular tariff rates of electricity. 

Until now an NOC from the landlord was required but that has been legally done away with. Every tenant can have their own individual electricity meter. 

“This was a long-standing demand of tenants that I have been meeting. People living on rent could not avail the benefits of subsidy that we recently announce. So now, we have legally removed the obstacle. Many homeowners have multiple tenants, which significantly increases the power consumption under a single connection, bringing them under a high tariff slab. Tenants have to sometimes pay Rs 8-10 per unit to their landlords” said Kejriwal. 

According to the government, under this scheme prepaid meters will be installed on the properties of the tenants. 

The meters will be installed only on domestic consumer properties. 

Under the provisions of the scheme, the installed meters will have stickers on them to notify that their installation has been done under this scheme and they are tenants.

TAGS
Mukhyamantri Kirayedar Bijli Meter Yojna Arvind Kejriwal
