Delhi's Lajpat Nagar III stretch to ban parking, be pedestrian-friendly 

Cars are parked all along a road in Lajpat Nagar 3, where SDMC is carrying out a pilot project to solve parking issues.

Cars are parked all along a road in Lajpat Nagar 3, where SDMC is carrying out a pilot project to solve parking issues. | ( Photo | Arun Kumar )

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The stretch connecting Ring Road to central market via Lajpat Nagar III is going to be pedestrian-friendly as parking on the stretch will soon be disallowed.

A meeting was held earlier this week between Residents Welfare Association of Lajpat Nagar III, South Delhi Municipal Corporation, United Residents Joint Action of Delhi and School of Architecture representatives.

“Our major focus was the issue of slow traffic movement on the road that connects to the central market. We have also been looking for a solution to the problem of excessive speeding by cars due to which this area has become an accident-prone zone,” RWA president Amarjeet Singh told this newspaper.

In the meeting a report was presented by the School of Architecture members which had noticed that parking had increased inside the locality owing to commercial parking on Feroz Gandhi Road and Ring Road.

“It has now been decided that this particular stretch will be made pedestrian-friendly as many residents use the same road to walk towards the Metro station. The cars parked in the way hinder their movement and hence parking here will be banned,” Singh noted.

As a part of plan to reduce the flow of vehicles on one particular road, the RWA suggested that the housing society’s gate towards Moolchand Hospital, which also connects to the Ring Road, should be kept open to avoid traffic on the stretch. 

“The total area of our housing society is 90 acres which also includes Moolchand Hospital, Hemu Kalani School, a temple, a gurudwara and a police station. The SDMC has principally agreed to our demands but did not state if it will implement them.

There are likely to be more meetings on this issue,” Singh said. The Supreme Court had set a deadline for the SDMC to run a pilot project to ease the problem of parking, and create a model that can be followed in the rest of the city.

