HYDERABAD: The state government on Saturday extended services of Hyderabad Metro Rail managing director NVS Reddy by another year.

NVS Reddy, an IRAS officer, was absorbed into the state government service from December 18, 2008. Reddy got an extension last year after his tenure ended and his services were extended for the second time now.

Accordingly, he would be retiring as central service officer on June 30, 2018. Municipal Administration and Urban Development secretary Navin Mittal, who issued orders giving extension to Reddy, mentioned that NVS Reddy had successfully tackled many contentious and sensitive hurdles encountered in implementation of the project so far.