Hyundai' Car 'Dry wash' saves 120 litres of water

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Car manufacturer Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has launched Save Water campaign by promoting ‘Dry wash’ on the occasion of World Environment Day.

The 45-day long campaign in association with Society for Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) started from Monday and is on til July 19 at 1,254 Hyundai Dealer workshops across India.

The initiative saves 120 litres of water per car, the company believes. Post conclusion of the campaign, the car brand said it will donate the same amount of water to the drought affected areas in India.



Says Rakesh Srivastava, Director, Sales & Marketing, HMIL, “On World Environment Day, we pledge our sensitivity towards the environment and this campaign is one such”.

Besides promoting ‘Dry Wash’ for customer cars, Hyundai Dealers would be using environment-friendly water-based automotive paints and also encourage their valued customers to plant more trees.