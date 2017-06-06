Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyundai' Car 'Dry wash' saves 120 litres of water

 Car manufacturer Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has launched Save Water campaign by promoting ‘Dry wash’ on the occasion of World Environment Day.

Published: 06th June 2017 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2017 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Car manufacturer Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has launched Save Water campaign by promoting ‘Dry wash’ on the occasion of World Environment Day.

The 45-day long campaign in association with Society for Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) started from Monday and is on til  July 19 at 1,254 Hyundai Dealer workshops across India.

The initiative saves 120 litres of water per car, the company believes. Post conclusion of the campaign, the car brand said it will donate the same amount of water to the drought affected areas in India.


Says Rakesh Srivastava, Director, Sales & Marketing, HMIL, “On World Environment Day, we pledge our sensitivity towards the environment and this campaign is one such”.

 Besides promoting ‘Dry Wash’ for customer cars, Hyundai Dealers would be using environment-friendly water-based automotive paints and also encourage their valued customers to plant more trees.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp