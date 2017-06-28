Inter students of Narayana Junior College damaged property as they were not allowed an outing by the authorities. (Vinay Madapu | EPS)

HYDERABAD: Students of Narayana Junior residential college in Nizampet of Hyderabad went on a rampage on Tuesday night, allegedly enraged over the attitude of college authorities denying repeated requests by students seeking permission for an outing.

The students allegedly locked up the staff of the college after which they lobbed stones on the building damaging windowpanes, ransacked the office as well as classrooms and damaged furniture. The enraged students also set ablaze some of the furniture.

The rampage resulted in the college declaring a holiday for students a few hours after the incident occurred, stating that the latter was homesick and need a break. However, the college management suspects that the college Principal encouraged the students to go on a rampage.

Damaged articles on the college premises after the rampage. (Vinay Madapu | EPS)

Sources said that for the past couple of days, a few intermediate second-year students had been requesting hostel authorities to let them go on an outing. However, hostel authorities rejected their request each time. Irritated over being denied permission for an outing even after multiple requests, the students locked the main gate of the college on Tuesday night and went on a rampage.

On seeing the mob of students, the college staff alerted police who reached the junior college and dispersed the mob. When the police reached, some students even pelted stones at them. The police requested the students to cooperate and not to indulge in violence. Later, the situation was brought under control.

It may be recalled that earlier this year in March, students of Sri Chaitanya Junior residential college in Bachupally of Hyderabad had gone on a rampage after not being allowed to go out of the hostel for a walk one day before the exam. In the Bachupally incident, a few were injured in the stone-pelting by students, including the college principal and a home guard of Bachupally police station. The police even registered a case of rioting and causing hurt voluntarily.