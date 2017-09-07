HYDERABAD: The Ganesh immersion procession, despite efforts of various government bodies to complete the process in a day, threw traffic in areas around the Tank Bund out of gear on Wednesday before finally ending by late afternoon.The morning downpour did not dampen the spirit of devotees who were seen dancing to the beats of drums and bands on Tank Bund while waiting to immerse the Ganesh idols. However, for commuters the nightmare that began in the wee hours worsened through the morning hours as rains resulted in heavy traffic jams that left people stuck for hours on the roads.



While traffic slowed to a crawl at many places on Tank Bund, Liberty Circle and Himayath Nagar, vehicular movement came to a standstill in other parts as waterlogging made it difficult for drivers to navigate.Traffic police personnel were left helpless as traffic blocks cropped up at various places. Many employees were unable to reach their offices after a day off on Tuesday. The day also saw cab services minting money, with extended travel time and surge prices draining commuters’ purses. Several commuters took to social media to complain that app-based cab providers continued to charge surge prices even the rain stopped.