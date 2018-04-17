Changing the landscape of Old City in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major decision that might change the landscape of the Old City, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced that infrastructure works at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore would be taken up in the Old City and they would be completed on a war footing basis. Rao announced on Monday that he would launch the infrastructure works shortly.

Rao held a review on the development of the Old City on Monday along with MIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, Ministers KT Rama Rao, A Indrakaran Reddy and other officials.

Rao announced that the Old City would be made flood resistant and measures would be taken to ensure that the drainage water overflow on roads. There will be no power cuts in the Old City. A comprehensive plan would be put in place for the development of the Old City.

The CM said he would visit the Old City before the commencement of the Ramzan month and announce the action plan. Rao directed Chief Secretary SK Joshi to review the progress of the infrastructure works of the Old City twice in a month.

Besides infrastructure development works, Rao directed that the works pertaining to beautification and purification of the Musi river to be taken at a cost of `1,600 crore and

Rs 1,200 crore Metro Rail works also should be completed on a fast track.

NO POWER CUTS

"Put a full stop to all the power supply related problems in the old city. We have decided to create five new 33/11 KV Sub stations for the supply of quality power. Take measures to acquire the land for the purpose and start construction work. Keep rolling stock ready based on the number of transformers. Whenever there is a problem, change the transformer immediately. Create workshop for transformers in the old city. Take up all these works immediately," the CM directed the officials.

Rao also directed the officials to solve the drinking water related problems in the Old City. "Every Mohalla and every house should get the drinking water. Set up reservoirs for drinking water (GLBR) at seven places in the old city. The existing pipelines were laid during the Nizam's period when Burgula Ramakrishna Rao was the chief minister. Change them with the new ones," Rao instructed officials.

DRAIN WATER

During the rains, roads and dwellings were flooded with water. "Make old city as flood free region. When it rains the water should flow through the pipes. Take up modernisation of the pipelines and cleaning up and widening of drains at a cost of `200 crore. Create such a facility that even when there are heavy rains, Old City should not be flooded," Chandrasekhar Rao directed the officials.

As part of the Strategic Road Development Programme, three new bridges would be constructed in the Old City.

It was primarily estimated that these five programmes would required `1,000 crore funds. Rao said that funds would arrange very soon and wanted works to begin at the earliest. Rao announced he would lay foundations before Ramzan for the sub stations and drinking water reservoirs. Rao also announced that 200 Mohalla Clinics would be started across the city.