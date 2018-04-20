HYDERABAD : Deepika Mahidhara, a freelance emcee, corporate trainer, actor, a voice-over artist with about 12 years of professional experience from Hyderabad, has been ranked among top 10 ‘event emcees of India’. Deepika says her decision to quit her 10 year old corporate career at the age of 30 to embrace her passion of emceeing a few years ago has paid rich dividends. “I’ve always kept up an active appreciation and participation in a variety of artistic, cultural and adventure sport activities.

I now work independently, employing my versatile professional skills, continuing to learning and grow, as I add value to client partners. In two years, five months a professional anchor, I have compered 150+ events,” she says. From formal protocol events to conferences, sports events, press conferences to game and gala evenings, she has done it all. “I speak English, Hindi and Telugu. I write my scripts, dramatised and regular,” says the emcee who got featured in Businessworld magazine for her rich body of work. In her 30s, Deepika is an alumnus of St Francis College who also studied in XLRI, Jamshedpur.

She says she enjoys a good association with corporates such as Microsoft, HSBS, GE, Capgemini, Deloitte and has been a regular in their events. “My first love lies in hosting events that involve big crowds as it means more energy and more fun,” she says. Some of her favourite gigs have been the Telangana Youth Fest 2018, VIVO IPL 10’s all 7 home matches of Sunrisers Hyderabad and their meet and greet events, Vishakha Utsav, Amaravati Theatre Festival and India’s longest performing arts festival, the Hyderabad Arts Festival 2017. “I’ve also anchored the “Say No to Drugs” campaign held at KBR Park and has the Vice President of India’s participation,” says this Sainikpuri girl.

As a corporate trainer, she also facilitates game based /simulated learning programs, interactive classroom programmes as well as outbound activity and theatre-based programs. Over the last two years as a freelancer she has facilitated over 1,500 learning programmes in 12 years and running. She has also been featured in a few commercial ads and documentaries and aspires take up more acting assignments.