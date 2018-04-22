HYDERABAD: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) received Prime Minister's Award for Excellency in Public Administration (Housing scheme).

The award was presented by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to GHMC Commissioner, B Janardhna Reddy on Saturday evening in a glittering ceremony hosted in the Vignan Bhavan, New Delhi on the occassion of 12th Civil Services Day, hosted by the Cabinet Secretariat.

As part of Swachh Bharat Mission, the Commissioner greeted Prime Minister with ''Swachh Namaskar'' which was well reciprocated by the latter.

This year, four priority programmes have been chosen : Pradhan Mantri Fiscal Bhima Yojaja; Promoting Digital Payments; Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban and Rural; and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Grameen Kalyan Yojana (DDUGKY)

The GHMC has got the award for its exemplary work done in the field of Housing scheme. GHMC is pursuing a relentless work of construction 1 lakh 2 Bedroom, Hall, Kitchen and 2 Toilet (2BHK) Dignity Housing programme, which is a flagship programme of the Telangana Government too.

Out of the 2010 nominations received, exemplary work of GHMC in 2BHK Housing has been rewarded with Prime Ministers Award for Excellency in Public Administration. This award is an indication and recognition of the magnitude and quality of the housing work being undertaken in Telangana State. Another interesting facet is that this is the first ever time that an organisation like GHMC is chosen out for this distiction as till now only Districts were chosen for this coveted positions.

This year there are only two entries from South India from major states and it is a matter of pride that both of these are from the Telangana State - One by GHMC Commissioner and another by Karimnagar District Collector, Sarfaraj Ahmed.

GHMC in recent times, got as many as 12 awards including ASSOCHAM Award for excellency in Waste Management, Skoch International Awards for revenue improvement and Digitisation of files, Govt of India Tourism Award, Energy Conservation Award, HUDCO Award for Housing, Election Commission of India Award, besides a cash incentive of `26 crore from Central Government for its initiative in releasing Municipal Bonds. But the mother of all awards is the Prime Ministers Award for Excellency in Public Administration, which it got on Saturday.