TSCOP app to use facial recognition

Leveraging the prowess of artificial intelligence in suspects’ detection, the state police have launched a facial recognition system (FRS) feature to its existing TSCOP app.

Published: 03rd August 2018 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Leveraging the prowess of artificial intelligence in suspects’ detection, the state police have launched a facial recognition system (FRS) feature to its existing TSCOP app. The feature is set to be an aid to all investigating officers in detecting the faces of crime suspects and missing persons in real time. Taking a cue from the Delhi, West Bengal, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu police on the use of FRS for various purposes, the latest tech solution is capable of scanning over a lakh photograph of suspects involved in crimes. Such photographs are part of the comprehensive data repository maintained by the state in its Crime and Criminal Tracking Network (CCTNS).

This will be in addition to the fingerprint scanning technology the department is extensively using in detecting persons with a criminal record. The investigating officers will use the app to detect suspects. The feature is set to aid investigating officers to identify criminals, dead bodies, missing persons and unknown suspects.

Explaining how the feature works, director-general of police M Mahendar Reddy said, “When a photograph is fed into the app, lakhs of photographs maintained in our database will be scanned and within seconds the best result will be displayed in a descending order based on the photograph that is fed. All investigating officers in Telangana will use the feature which is made available on a level-playing field.”  This, he told reporters here on Thursday, will help an investigating officer know if the suspect has a criminal history and, if so, whether such person is wanted or not. 

DGP allays fears over FRS

  “A suspect cannot be termed to be a 100 per cent suspect through the feature. Straightaway, the conclusion cannot be drawn terming a person as accused. Other databases should also be verified,” the DGP said, allaying the fears. “It is for the department to ensure that the technology is used as per the strict guidelines,” he added.

