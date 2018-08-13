Home Cities Hyderabad

Airtel to compensate Hyderabad man for delay in SIM activation

B Krishna, a resident of Saroornagar, highlighted his plight at a consumer forum after he had a bitter experience in porting his mobile number from Idea network to Airtel.

Published: 13th August 2018 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

The Bharti Airtel office building. (File Photo | Reuters)

The Bharti Airtel office building. (File Photo | Reuters)

By Ajay Moses
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mobile number portability (MNP), which is supposed to be a smooth process became a tough exercise for a consumer. In failing to complete the process in time, the telecom company Airtel has been directed to shell out Rs 22,500 to the consumer.

B Krishna, a resident of Saroornagar, highlighted his plight at a consumer forum after he had a bitter experience in porting his mobile number from Idea network to Airtel.

In the complaint, Krishna said that in December 2016 he was encouraged by Airtel to initiate portability, promising him of better offers of talk time and internet. Within days they started the process and, according to process, his old network got deactivated. But to his surprise, activation to the new network was not initiated. A series of new SIM cards were sent to him, but that was also not activated.

“Initially, they said that the number would be ported within 48 hours, then a week. But, even after that, the number was not activated until two months,” Krishna said. Eventually, he raised a complaint at a district consumer forum, in January, following which the company initiated the process of portability. The process was completed within a month after Krishna raised the complaint. Meanwhile, the company maintained that the consumer has filed the complaint with ulterior motives with an intention to bring disrepute to the company.

The consumer forum directed the cellular services company to pay Rs 20,000 to the consumer as compensation for delaying the activation of the SIM card and Rs 250 towards costs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Airtel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma in 'Sui Dhaaga'. (Twitter Photo)
  Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan unveil new poster of Sui Dhaaga
Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
  Salman Khan completes Kiren Rijiju's fitness challenge in Style
Gallery
People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (Photo | AP)
One year later in Charlottesville: Outcry, state of emergency in the wake of anniversary rally
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless