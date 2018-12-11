Home Cities Hyderabad

TISS students boycott classes protesting scrapping of course

They are also angered by the way the administration has handled the matter by issuing a notification during the semester break, denying the students the opportunity to respond or react. 

Students of TISS Hyderabad hold placards in protest of the closure of hostels and scrapping of the BA Social Science programme. Classes had resumed on December 3, but the administration has not commented on the issue yet | EPS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Protesting over the closure of the hostel facility on the campus and the scrapping of the BA Social Science programme from the forthcoming academic year, students of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Hyderabad boycotted classes on Monday.

While the students are said to be shocked at being kept in the dark about the removal of the residential tag from TISS Hyderabad, they are also angered by the way the administration has handled the matter by issuing a notification during the semester break, denying the students the opportunity to respond or react. 

Kesiya Babu,  a BA first year student, said that discreet nature in which the two decisions were taken, indicated that the administration did not want any organised resistance against the decision. There is also general belief among the student community that the number of students from underprivileged sections has drastically reduced over the years.

