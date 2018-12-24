Home Cities Hyderabad

Cop sells daughter’s jewellery to help disabled beggar and mother

Poems penned by Nagamallu on fake news, road safety and the importance of voting have gone viral on social media in the past.

Published: 24th December 2018 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Nagamallu, a traffic inspector from LB Nagar in Rachakonda Commissionerate, whose catchy songs focusing on various social issues has caught the imagination of the city, has this time captured the hearts of Telugus by building a home for a physically challenged person and his elderly mother in Suryapet district. Poems penned by Nagamallu on fake news, road safety and the importance of voting have gone viral on social media in the past.

Polio left M Ramachandraiah from Chilpakunta village in Nuthankal mandal of Suryapet district physically challenged in his childhood. He and his 93-year-old mother lived in a dilapidated hut with no roof. Ramachandraiah had, so far, been making ends meet by begging, but after his mother became bedridden, he was struggling to put food on the table. Nagamallu came to know of their plight on seeing their story telecast on TV. Moved, he rushed to Ramachandraiah and offered help, but he too was short of money.

“Though I wanted to construct a home for them, I didn’t have the money to do so. But I have made up my mind. I began construction work by mortgaging my daughter’s jewellery. I was finally able to finish construction work,” the cop said. “My seniors have always encouraged friendly policing. This has helped me get in touch with several people and help them solve their problems. We should help the underprivileged in whatever way we can. Every little effort matters,” Nagamallu said.

Nagamallu presented the mother and son a pair of new clothes during the house warming ceremony.

