Home Cities Hyderabad

Attack on doctors and hospitals: Doctors reluctant to attend critical cases

President of Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association (HRDA) Dr K Mahesh Kumar said that in some critical cases, chances for a patient to survive could be low.

Published: 27th December 2018 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

Two-days after attack at Global Hospital, doctors staged a protest on Wednesday afternoon demanding protection for doctors, nursing and hospital staff. The doctors’ protest led to massive traffic jams in and around Lakdi-ka-pul | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Attacks on doctors and hospitals is creating deep-seated fear in them, leading to some medical practitioners not taking the risk of treating critical cases where chances of survival are low.

According to practising doctors and heads of medical associations, most of these doctors are now referring such cases to government hospitals. They said that if the attacks continue, it could lead to a situation where people will not find doctors who will attend emergency cases.

President of Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association (HRDA) Dr K Mahesh Kumar said that in some critical cases, chances for a patient to survive could be low. He said that there are innumerable cases where patients survived after doctors put in efforts and in some cases patients die though best treatment was provided.

However, he opined that now, some doctors are passing critical cases to government hospitals. “These incidents have definitely created fear among the doctors and some are refraining from attending high risk cases fearing attacks in the even of patient’s death” Dr Mahesh Kumar said.In fact, Dr Ravinder Rao, past president of Telangana Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (THANA), said that around 25 to 40 hospitals were shut down to avoid such incidents.

Four ways to deal with negligence cases

Practising doctors and representatives of doctors associations said that emotions, frustration among attendants reaches tipping point when a patient dies and there is always a possibility they will pour out their emotions by attacking doctors and hospitals. But what are legal ways of one can opt for in case they suspect doctors or hospitals were negligent in providing treatment? Whenever such complaints are lodged with police, an investigation board comprising medical experts is constituted to look into the case. Dr G Narender Reddy, a medico-legal consultant who investigated and found medical negligence in some cases, said that there are four legal ways people can opt.

“The most important one which is accessible to every citizen is Consumer Forum. They can also take the complaint to medical board at all corporate hospitals. If it is a government hospital, they can approach Resident Medical Officer. Or, they can lodge complaint with police. If a case is registered, they will take files and launch investigation. Depending on speciality, a board will be constituted with experts in the field,” Dr Narender Reddy said.He added that another appropriate body is State Medical Council which deals with medical negligence cases.

‘People may not take up the profession’

THANA’s General Secretary Dr G Narender Reddy said that if such violence (against doctors and hospitals) is encouraged, people would hesitate to taking up medical profession. Dr B Pratap Reddy, president of the Indian Medical Association-Telangana State, said that such incidents will affect the critical clinical decisions doctors have to take while treating emergency patients

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
attack on doctors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp