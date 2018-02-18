HYDERABAD: An MBA second year girl student living in a hostel here has allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself, while she was on a live video call with her friend.

Hanisha Choudary, a native of Anantapur of Andhra Pradesh, was studying MBA second year at Sivasivani Institute of Management, located at Kompally here. She had been living in the college hostel. She was reportedly in love with one Dakshish Patel.

According to Kompally police, on Saturday night, when the duo was in a video conversation in the wee hours of Sunday, Hanisha suddenly hanged herself to the ceiling fan of her hostel room. Shocked Dakshish rushed to the college hostel and with the help of hostel staff, he broke open the door of her room. Then, they shifted Hanisha, who was lying unconscious, to a hospital in Kompally.

She was declared brought dead by the doctors there. Her body was shifted to Gandhi hospital in Secunderabad for conducting postmortem examination.

Pet Basheerabad police registered a case of suspicious death and are probing the case.