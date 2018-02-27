HYDERABAD:Shikhee Agrawal, Head-Training, The Body Shop India shares a few tips to have a safe Holi.

Apply Sunscreen -

As we know Holi is an outdoor flurry and customarily sunny, the first thing of uttermost importance is your face that is at the risk of getting blemished. To avoid the unwanted skin tanning and skin problems, it is best to apply a sunscreen 20 minutes before stepping out of your house. It is advisable to use a sunscreen that contains a SPF higher than SPF 20.

Don’t ignore fingernails-

Fingernails are as important as your face especially on the day of Holi where the sensitivity of your cuticles and nails are quite evident. So it is best to pay attention to areas like your fingernails and apply transparent nail varnish, polish or a petroleum jelly as a protective coating. This helps to protect the nails from absorbing Holi colors and to keep stains off.

Protect your Hair -

Holi colours can presumably damage your hair to a great extent. Applying coconut or even a normal hair oil, half an hour before stomping out can cutback the damage scope to a nominal level. The oil with its natural ingredients will make a shield on your hair to reduce the ill effect of harmful colours and will make it easy for you to get rid of it later.

Lip Balm-

Don’t miss to apply lots of lip balm on lips as just like your fingernails, your lips too occupy a small but sensitive area of your skin. As there’s always a risk of colour entering into your mouth through lips, it would be nice to apply a thick layer of lip balm jelly generously. It will also help them to stay softer and maintain the moisture.

Cleansing the right way-

Once all the celebration gets over, comes the real problem of removing the colors from your face. First rinse the face with plain water and then apply a cleansing cream or face lotion over it so that it gets clean from deep within. It is important that all the impurity and toxic substances release out of your skin-pores. So it is suitable to use a cleanser containing less of chemical elements and more of natural ingredients like tea tree.