HYDERABAD: A day after petition filed by Punjagutta police seeking custody of singer Ghazal Srinivas was rejected, the 14th Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Friday dismissed a bail petition moved by the accused. According to the police, it was argued that there are high chances of Srinivas influencing witnesses and tampering with evidence. “We are yet to record the 164 Statement of the victim in front of the judge. Two witnesses are yet to be interrogated, one of them is absconding,” said inspector Venkatesh.

“If let on bail, it’s possible for him to influence the witnesses as they all work in the same office with the accused. He could also tamper with any electronic evidence that we still have to gather as he is an influential personality. We also cited the example of the case against YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, which has been left hanging in the air. Based on these arguments, the court rejected the bail plea,” Venkatesh added.

Ghazal Srinivas was booked for sexually harassing an employee working at his Alayavani web-radio. The woman, in her complaint, detailed his behaviour and she submitted a footage from CCTV cameras installed at her office as evidence.