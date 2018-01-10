HYDERABAD: Oakridge International School Hyderabad, Gachibowli, hosted over 170 student delegates from schools across the city at its 8th Primary Model United Nations Program (PMUN) recently at its campus.

OAKPMUN 2018 witnessed student delegates of Grade 4 and 5 who worked together in cooperation while discussing and brainstorming solutions to address the current global issues of climate change, child labour, and illicit trade of small arms and light weapons among other topics. Chief guest of the event was Sampreeth Reddy Samala, founder & managing director of Worldview which is a person-centric experiential learning platform for GenZ with an overriding focus on transformational leadership.

OAK PMUN or Oakridge Primary Model United Nations is a simulation of the United Nations where student leaders step into the shoes of global delegates and diplomats with an attempt to solve real-world issues with the policies and perspectives of their assigned country. At OAKPMUN 2018, students undergo many training and mock sessions before the event organised so that they will be able to understand the rules of procedures including the flow of conference, voting process and the draft resolution.

Took up the role of diplomats and representatives of countries in various UN bodies including UNESCO, DISEC, ECOSOC, WHO& UNEP. Each student walked away with a mature understanding of the goals and functions of the United Nations. The participants in the specialised committees tested their own learning curves. Other than educating students about current affairs and topics in international relations, this two-day program focussed on boosting students’ confidence in leading others as well as building a stronger awareness of global issues.