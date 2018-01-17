HYDERABAD:On a hunch, I visited the portal of a globally reputed news network and saw that it invited applications from candidates for its three-week Broadcast Journalism training programme at its Moscow-based headquarters.

I applied for the programme, and a couple of days later, got a call from Personnel Consultant Ivan Zagorsky, for a telephonic interview on world news and events. The discussion lasted about 30 minutes. Topics ranged from 2017 German election results, India-US relations, Russia-India ties, and more.

The next day, I got a confirmation call about my selection for the programme, and Ivan requested me to book a hotel in Moscow, so the name can be printed on the invitation letter. With his assistance, I zeroed upon Semenovsky mini-hotel, which had accommodation for as low as 800 RUB per night, for a shared dormitory comprising four people. It fit my budget perfectly, and was close to the news channel’s office. I promptly booked it, and gave the details to Ivan, who immediately sent me an official invitation.

That was the beginning of my Russian dream.

The participants get together on the final day of the training programme. From left to right (standing) – Ignacio, Alex, Valeria, Trevor, Maria, Axel, Damir; (seated) – Riley, Ivan, Sofia

That evening, I informed my City Editor, who kindly approved my three-week leave, despite being short on resources during that period.I fixed an appointment at the Consulate General of the Russian Federation in Chennai for Friday morning. I submitted my documents and requested for a same-day Tourist visa. I was asked to come back in the afternoon. When I went back to the Consulate, Vice-Consul (Press and Public Relations) Yury Belov asked for the purpose of my visit to Moscow, and I told him. He then asked for an itinerary of the training programme, which I did not have at that moment. However, I gave him the official invitation sent by Ivan, and Yury said he would contact Ivan on the same. And he approved my visa. I said Spasibo (Russian for ‘thank you’) and sprinted out.

Immediately, I went to a nearby Internet cafe and booked the return flight tickets. Later, I flew back to Hyderabad. That evening, I emailed my Assistant Resident Editor about the visa approval and my upcoming trip. Despite informing her at the last moment, she graciously gave the final go-ahead.

The next couple of days were a blur. Went shopping for some must-takes such as winter jacket and footwear that can withstand snow, namkeens, biscuits, etc.

My family supported me wholeheartedly, though it was less than a month for my sister’s marriage, which was on November 10. That, by the way, was the final day of the training programme! However, I intended to leave by November 8 itself, in order to be in time for the occasion.

After standing for over 90 minutes in the long and winding queue at Delhi’s immigration, I finally got my passport stamped and boarded the Aeroflot flight to Moscow, of six-hour duration. The dream was turning to reality!

Aeroflot pampers you with fruit juices, soft drinks, meals, and even ice cream! And the editorial quality of their in-flight magazine was top-notch. I dozed off for some time, and soon enough, landed at Sheremetyevo International Airport. Their passport control was a breeze, and got finished in less than five minutes. I exchanged the USD I had with RUB at the airport, and got myself a MegaFon sim. Called my family and later, boarded a taxi waiting outside to the hotel.

Whizzing past the snow-covered landscape, the taxi driver Ilya and I chatted about Moscow, economy, politics, India and more. He said he even watches movies of Amitabh Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty and other actors! After arriving at the hotel, I checked in, and found the room had four beds, one for each. My roommate Vadim welcomed me warmly.

The hotel had a common kitchen with utensils, microwave and gas stove, where boarders can cook. I ate namkeens and slept for an hour or so. After waking up, got ready and left for office. I boarded 469K mini-bus to Semyonovskaya Metro station, about 2 km away. After getting down, I asked a couple of bystanders about the address, and one old woman explained in great detail about the path to take, which, unfortunately, I could not understand as she spoke in Russian. Nevertheless, I thanked her and later called Ivan, who guided me precisely to the destination!

Ivan received me at the reception, and later, after the other participants joined, we introduced ourselves. Including myself, there were 11 of us in the programme. On the first day, we had an introductory session by the organisation’s Managing Director Alexey Nikolov, who spoke about the history of the channel, what it stands for, how it places emphasis on covering both sides of a story, etc.

While returning to the hotel, I got confused about the route to be taken. The cold was biting, and I was alone, feeling lost. Luckily, a few maintenance workers were around, and they showed me the way to Semyonovskaya Metro. After reaching the bus stand near the metro station, I waited for 469K mini-bus for few minutes, but did not find any coming. Neither were any taxis nearby. I found a young woman, Natalia, at the bus stand. Went over to her and requested her to book a taxi. She kindly consented, and booked a cab from her Yandex Taxi app, and even spoke to the driver in Russian and helped me find the cab! Priyatno poznakomit’sya (Nice to meet you), she said, while waving goodbye. Who would offer such help to a stranger, I thought, as I thanked her profusely. I got to my room safely.

I had a sound sleep, woke up the next day and went to a grocery story that was right opposite the hotel (lucky me), and I scoured for bread and butter. The cashier Assa spoke English, and helped me in choosing the right kind of butter, which tasted delicious!

The session that day was on the various departments in the Newsroom, facilitated by Maria Zeleranskaya, Head of Moscow Newsroom. Later, I reached my room without getting lost!

The next day, I left for office early for a session on Dalet, a News Production and Distribution platform, which was conducted by Ivan. Afterwards, had rice and boiled potatoes at the office cafeteria, which was tasty and filling. I instantly liked it, and that became my diet for the next two weeks! During the time we spent in the cafeteria, I had lively discussions on a range of topics along with the other participants.

The rest of the classes were on News Producing and Reporting, News Presenting, Creative Projects, and more. In the second week, I volunteered to assist the Social Media team on their daily tasks. Natasha, a team member, taught me activities such as selecting interesting videos from Agencies, video editing in Dalet, writing headline and description for YouTube, and other tasks. Despite having a busy schedule, she took time to explain me in detail about their processes. Evelina, her teammate, also helped in answering my queries.

After a few days, a new roommate Svetlana joined us. She said she works as an assistant Anesthesiologist at a clinic in Ulyanovsk, the birthplace of communist revolutionary Vladimir Ilyich Ulyanov (Lenin), about 800 km from Moscow. She spoke good English.

That weekend, Svetlana asked me if I was interested in visiting an Art museum and Red Square. Sure, why not, I said. Bubbling with enthusiasm, I got ready in ten minutes (normally I take an hour) and off we went, on Moscow Metro!

Viewing the imposing Red Square gave me goosebumps. The grandeur of nearby renowned landmarks such as Saint Basil’s Cathedral and GUM Department Store cannot be described in words. It has to be experienced firsthand. Lenin’s Mausoleum also occupies a prominent place, which contains his embalmed body.

Later, we visited Moskva River and spent a few minutes observing the traffic pass by the River from a vantage point. Afterwards, we went to The Tretyakov Gallery, an Art museum that had numerous paintings of renowned Russian artists, and spent a good two hours going through the masterpieces.

In the evening, we visited Red Square once again. Lo and behold, it was bedecked with lighting, and was exactly like in the video I had watched online a few months ago! Visualisation matters a lot, I thought to myself. Incidentally, it was National Unity Day, which commemorates the event when all classes of Russian society united to expel the occupation forces from Moscow in November 1612, thus preserving the statehood. Later, we spent a few minutes at Kazan Cathedral, a Russian Orthodox church, where Svetlana gave me a candle to light and pray. She did the same.

After we returned to the room, Svetlana asked me, “Are you happy?” How can I be not happy? “Yes, thanks a lot!” I replied. The next morning, she left for her home town of Ulyanovsk.

On the penultimate day, I attended the class for one last time and bade goodbye to Ivan and my co-participants. I also bid adieu to the Social Media team, and Natasha gifted me a big box of Russian chocolates! The next morning, I left for the airport and boarded the Aeroflot flight back to India.

From people who wish Priyatno appetit (bon appétit) while having food to showing directions to destination, from strangers who help book a cab to saying ‘Hindi-Rus bhai bhai’, my brief stay in Russia had been an enjoyable experience filled with unforgettable memories. Priyatno poznakomit’sya, Moscow!

— Shyam Yadagiri

shyam@newindianexpress.com

@shyamyadagiri