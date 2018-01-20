HYDERABAD: Prof. Koneru Ramakrishna Rao, Chancellor, GITAM (Deemed to be University) has been awarded the prestigious National Fellowship of the Indian Council of Philosophical Research (ICPR, New Delhi). He will be working on the project “The Bhagavad Gita: A Psychological Profile” over a period of two years.

Prof. Koneru Ramakrishna Rao

Padma Shri Prof. K.Ramakrishna Rao is a world renowned psychologist, philosopher, educationist, leader and visionary. He is currently the Chancellor of GITAM (Deemed to be University) and Chairman, GITAM School of Gandhian Studies.

He is revered as a pioneer in the realms of Parapsychology, Indian Psychology and Indian Philosophy. The year 2017 has seen the publication of five remarkable volumes by Professor Rao on Gandhian ideas, Yoga, Parapsychology, Indian Culture and related areas.