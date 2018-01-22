HYDERABAD: Unidentified persons broke into the house of Tollywood actress and YSRC MLA from Andhra Pradesh, R K Roja, at Manikonda here on Monday and stole gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 10 lakh in the absence of the inmates.

According to police, Roja's family had left for Chennai and had given the house keys to their maid who later handed over the keys to Roja's neighbours. When the family returned to Hyderabad, they found that the gold and silver articles missing from the almirah.

Roja's husband and director Selvamani approached the police and lodged a complaint.

Police suspect involvement of the domestic worker and a former car driver who worked with the family.

The police also questioned the neighbours and have collected CCTV footage for investigation.