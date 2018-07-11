Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited finalises bids for smart parking systems

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) has finalised bids for development of Integrated Smart Parking Management System (ISPMS) at 24 Metro Rail stations in the operational stretch between Miyapur-Ameerpet-Nagole. The project will be built in the Public Private Partnership(PPP) model. HMRL Managing Director NVS Reddy said that Zruti Solutions, in technical collaboration with Agile Parking Solutions Pvt Ltd, has been selected as the licensee

The company will invest about Rs 8 crore ‘on street smart parking facilities’, maintain and operate them and will also pay to HMRL an amount of over Rs 7 crore as license fee over a 20 year period.

The digital system, named “Park Hyderabad”,will handle the entire gamut of parking without human intervention. A mobile application will also be launched to provide real time information from all parking lots at Metro stations.

Two wheeler and four wheeler owners/drivers can check availability of parking spots using GPS before they even get to the location. They can simply use their location services on their smart phone and the system would display the available bays to park their vehicles in about 4,000 two wheeler parking bays and 400 four wheeler parking bays at these 24 Metro stations.

The parking rates will be Rs 3 per hour for two wheelers and Rs 8 per hour for four wheelers. All transactions will be digital to ensure transparency.