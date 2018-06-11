MyFo wins TiE

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:Student Team MyFo – ‘My Food My Choice,’ an aggregator of food service companies, were declared the winners of TiE - TYE Summer Business plan competition 2018, and team OROME with ‘Eat Fresh Eat Organic’ home food idea, were declared the runners-up. The IndUS Entrepreneurs (TiE-Hyderabad) declared the winning team TYE (TiE Young Entrepreneurs) summer innovation challenge 2018 on Sunday in Hyderabad amongst the five finalists. A total of 48 students from 20+ top Schools studying in Class IX to XII in Hyderabad registered for TiE Hyderabad 6th edition of TYE summer school program that began in May this year.

TYE brought Young Entrepreneurs from different schools of Hyderabad and learn Entrepreneurship101 (one on one) from TiE Mentors, who are accomplished charter members of TiE or Successful Entrepreneurs. Under the Summer Innovation Challenge programme, a shortlisted batch of 25 students underwent a rigorous curriculum on entrepreneurship development with 12 classroom sessions, three mentoring sessions followed by an innovation challenge and a grand finale on 10th of June. In addition to the award, this year, the TYE Summer students find an opportunity to spend a day with a CEO at his/her office.

“There were quite a few interesting pitches, the jury declared the winners for scoring high on the 8 different parameters which were presentation, business model, and financial viability.” Kali Prasad Gadiraju (President, TiE Hyderabad and Office Managing Partner, E&Y.

Xavier Augustin, the Founder & CEO of Y-Axis Overseas, suggested that TiE should take this platform by making entrepreneurship education more widespread within students. With such programmes we must encourage the next generation with the skills necessary to face the challenges and create simpler solutions rather than worrying about problems.

The awards for the winning teams were presented by TiE President, Kali Prasad and Xavier Augustin.

Among the winners are Team MyFo – ‘My Food My Choice’ an aggregator of food service companies, were declared the Winners of TYE Summer Business plan competition 2018, Varla Ananya Reddy from Future kids school, Gnandeep Gottipati from Guru Junior College, Avani Patlola from Vijaya Ratna Jr College, Sucheth Konda from Jubilee Hills Public School and Likith Kadaveru from Narayana Junior College, Hyderabad.