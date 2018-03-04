HYDERABAD: IN the first week of February, senior intelligence officials in the State received an important piece of information from their sources with respect to movements of Maoist cadre in Jayashankar Bhupalpalli and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts. It was following this tip off that a special operation was planned.

The officials kept close vigil on the movement of Maoists in the two districts and came to conclusion that State Maoist leaders along with cadre were mingling with the tribals and Adivasis.

Based on the information, the state forces are understood to have identified different routes where the Maoists were moving actively. Immediately, the state police have convened a meeting with Chhattisgarh police.

The Bastar Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vivekananda Sinha came to Khammam for discussions with the Telangana senior officials including North Zone IG Y Nagi Reddy, Greyhounds IG Sreenivasa Reddy and SIB IG Sajjanar on different issues related to Maoists and extremism activities.

Sources told Express that the comprehensive meeting of Telangana and Chhattisgarh police officials have prepared an action of plan in combating Maoist activities and additional forces by both states along the borders. The Maoist leaders reportedly obtained information that a person who worked with the party had given a tip off about their movements to the police. As a result, the Maoists wanted to shift themselves to safe places. They convened a meeting with the people. However, in the wee hours on March 2 when the Maoists were attending to nature’s call, a group of armed forces started firing at Maoists by killing at least 10 persons including women. Of the deceased, two members were suffering from severe fever, swelling of foot and pains.

Meanwhile, Human Rights state secretary K Narayana, joint secretary Kumar Swamy, Warangal district vice president D Ranjit Kumar alleged that Friday encounter was fake and police brought Maoists from other place and killed them. They demanded probe into the incident by a sitting judge and also register 302 case against security personnel. Bandumitrula sangham state president B Anjamma alleged that police brutally killed Maoists who were unarmed.