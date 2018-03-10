HYDERABAD: In what could be seen as a “repeat” of the repressive measures adopted by the then Andhra government against the Million March, a protest programme which was later successfully organised at Tank Bund here by the TJAC headed by M Kodandaram seeking statehood to the region on March 10 in 2011, the TRS government has imposed several restrictions in and around the area, where the TJAC supported by Left Parties and other people’s organisations vowed to organise the anniversary of the Million March on Saturday in a big way.

After denying permission to organise the event at Tank Bund, the police began detaining several TJAC members from across the State, who were proceeding to the State capital to take part in the programme.

Further, the police has decided to close all the routes leading to Tank Bund on Saturday, besides deploying a large contingent of forces in and around the venue.

“In order to maintain law and order in view of the Million march, vehicular traffic will not be allowed on the Tank Bund from 11 am to 5 pm on Saturday,” Hyderabad Police Commissioner VV Srinivas Rao stated. He requested the general public to take alternative routes to reach their destinations.

Police forces have been deployed near the residences of Kodandaram, Vimalakka and other leaders for taking them into preventive custody or keep them under house arrest if necessary.

Expressing severe displeasure at the State government, Kodandaram on Friday alleged that the previous Andhra government was far better than the present TRS government in the State in allowing opposition to hold democratic protests. Despite denial of permission, Kodandaram and Left parties announced that they have decided to hold the programme at the same venue in a peaceful manner. Terming the programme “Occupy Tank Bund”, they called upon the people to turn up in a large numbers to the venue.”

TJAC leader Palla Venkat Reddy said they would organise “Aata, Paata and Maata” during the programme in protest against the “anti-people’s policies” of the State government.

Curbs near Tank Bund

Tank Bund closed from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. today

Heavy deployment of police near houses of Kodandaram, Vimalakka

TJAC chairman and others likely to be arrested

NTR Garden, Lumbini Park, Lake View Park and Sanjeevaiah Park closed from 10 am to 5 pm