HYDERABAD: An eight year-old girl was found dead under suspicious circumstances at Vambay Colony in Rajendranagar police limits on Saturday. Mounika, a Class III student studied at a government primary school. Her parents Narsimhulu and Lalitha are daily-wage labourers. Rajendranagar Police SI K Narayana Reddy said that Mounika had left for school in Rajendranagar on Friday while her parents went out on regular work. They had two sets of keys of which, Mounika had one. “On Friday, after finishing school, Mounika returned to her residence around 2 pm.

Later, the neighbours noticed her lying on the ground unconscious and the doors partially open. They informed the parents,” the SI said. Suspecting foul play behind the death, Narsimhulu approached Rajendranagar police and lodged a plaint, based on which cops registered a case under section 174 CrPc (suspicious death) and took up an investigation. The body was later handed over to the parents.