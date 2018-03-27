HYDERABAD: Hiring in IT sector along with hardware, consumer goods and durables, core (Oil and Gas, Power, Steel, and Minerals etc) sectors is expected to be ‘moderate’ this year with just 0-5 percent increase as compared to last year. However, the growth in hiring in the banking, financial services, insurance, KPO and ITES sectors is expected to be 10-15 per cent more this year, as per the India Hiring Intent(IHI) published as part of the India Skills Report-2018.

IHI, which is based on a survey involving more than 120 employers across 12 industries, reported that 49 per cent employers were optimistic about conducting the hiring process this year. Of the remaining, while 25 per cent expressed that there would be no change in hiring this year, 26 per cent expressed that there would be no hiring. As per size of the companies, most negative sentiment regarding hiring was expressed by companies with 0-500 employees and 1,001-5,000 employee size. As per IHI report, the top three skills mentioned by the employers include—domain understanding, adaptability and positive attitude.

What is the X factor employers are looking for?

As per IHI report, when the employers were asked about which key skills would they be hiring for in future, they pointed out data analytics, Artificial Intelligence, concept design (hardware & software), robotics and cognitive technologies, virtual reality and Research and Development.