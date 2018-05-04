Lightning kills two children in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sudden downpour and thunderbolts took the lives of at least four persons in and around the city on Thursday. Two among the deceased were children who were struck by a thunderbolt and wall collapse that took place in different places following rains.

A 11-year-old Lokesh, who was playing at his farmland in Ibrahimpatnam, died succumbing burn injuries due to thunderbolts. His parents noticed the mishap and shifted to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Similarly, seven-year-old Akhil was playing under a tamarind tree near his residence in Karmanghat of Saroornagar died on the spot due to lightning.

In another incident, a 48-year-old P Parusharam died after a wall collapsed on him while he was attending nature’s call. In Kondurg Mandal of Ranga Reddy district one U Venkatappa, 34, died due to lightning while he was working in his farm.