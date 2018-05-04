Home Cities Hyderabad

Lightning kills two children in Hyderabad

Sudden downpour and thunderbolts took the lives of at least four persons in and around the city on Thursday.  

Published: 04th May 2018 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2018 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Motorists have a tough time commuting on a water logged road, in Hyderabad on Thursday. Most parts of the city received 10-20 mm rainfall in a matter of hours | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sudden downpour and thunderbolts took the lives of at least four persons in and around the city on Thursday.  Two among the deceased were children who were struck by a thunderbolt and wall collapse that took place in different places following rains.

A 11-year-old Lokesh, who was playing at his farmland in Ibrahimpatnam, died succumbing burn injuries due to thunderbolts. His parents noticed the mishap and shifted to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Similarly, seven-year-old Akhil was playing under a tamarind tree near his residence in Karmanghat of Saroornagar died on the spot due to lightning. 

In another incident, a 48-year-old P Parusharam died after a wall collapsed on him while he was attending nature’s call. In Kondurg Mandal of Ranga Reddy district one U Venkatappa, 34, died due to lightning while he was working in his farm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lightning

Comments

More from this section

Hyderabad rains: GHMC receives 112 complaints 

'Secunderabad Cantonment Board not granting building permissions despite clearing cess dues'

marijuana, weed, cannabis, ganja

Drug user caught in Hyderabad while selling LSD blots, ganja

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity