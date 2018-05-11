Hyderabad's Gandhi hospital gets funds for Virology research

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Various viruses which cause life-threatening diseases such as Zika, can be identified at Gandhi Hospital, as Rs 73.25 lakh is sanctioned for establishment of Virology Research and Diagnostic Lab at Gandhi Medical College. While permission for the lab and funds (Rs 50 lakh) for it were granted last year, there was shortage of funds for bio-safety measures such as specific tiles, equipment which maintains humidity, vaccum, air conditioning. After putting forward proposals, additional Rs 73.25 lakh was sanctioned on Thursday.

“More than 25 viruses can be identified at the laboratory. Earlier, we used to take swab samples from Swine Flu suspected patients and send it to Institute of Preventive Medicine to know if a person is suffering from the disease or not. After the lab is established, the samples can be tested here,” said Dr K Nagamani, head of Microbiology department at Gandhi Medical College.

Besides, new viruses which are spreading in the State, can be identified too. Currently, if samples have to be tested for Zika, they are sent to National Institute of Virology(NIV)-Pune, or National Centre for Disease Control(NCDC)-Delhi.