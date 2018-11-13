Attender at sub-registrar office kills self  over sudden transfer to Secunderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 55-year-old man, who was working as an attender at Sub Registrar Office (SRO), committed suicide by hanging himself to the ceiling at the SRO office in Bowenpally police limits. It is alleged that he took the extreme step as he was transferred to Secunderabad office on November 9. The deceased was Surendran Nair, a resident of RR Nagar in Bowenpally.

The Sub Inspector Sai Kiran said that Surendran used to work as an attender at Marredpally SRO. He was transferred to Secunderabad office on November 9, but he was not happy with it.

Police said, “The incident came to the light when Surendran did not return for a long time after entering into the SRO’s office.”

“When the watchman went to check for him inside, he found one of the cabins locked from inside. Later, he broke open the door and found Surendran hanging from the ceiling,” said police.

Based on the information, police reached the spot and informed about the incident to his family members. Later, the body was shifted to mortuary, said police mortuary,” police said.