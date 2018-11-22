Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana elections: ‘Sentimental’ KTR wants to repeat his GHMC success

Like father, like son. TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, the father, is known for his superstitions and ‘sentiments’.

Published: 22nd November 2018 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

TRS KTR

TRS leader KT Rama Rao speaks at a party meeting in Hyderabad (Photo | EPS/Sathya Keerthi)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Like father, like son. TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, the father, is known for his superstitions and ‘sentiments’. And it seems KT Rama Rao, the son, too has his own superstitions. 
On Wednesday, Rama Rao spoke at a meeting, attended by a group of lawyers, at a function hall in Amberpet in the city. 

This particular venue has a special place in his heart, he claimed. This is where he launched his incredibly successful campaign for the GHMC elections two years ago – TRS won 99 out of 150 wards, a huge majority. On Wednesday, addressing yet another audience of lawyers, Rama Rao talked about how he wanted a similar success, but in the Assembly elections this time. “And this time, we want to hit a century with a thumping majority of 100 seats,” he said. 

ALSO READ: How votes are caste in Telangana

Rama Rao, who was campaigning for TRS’ Amberpet candidate Kaleru Venkatesh, then attacked TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu for delaying the bifurcation of the High Court. “It is because of Naidu that the bifurcation of the High Court took so long. As soon a separate HC begins functioning in January 2019, we will bring in some changes to the existing system to ensure speedy justice to the people,” said Rama Rao.  

Later, he claimed that TRS’ rule had benefited everyone, irrespective of their caste and religion. “But, sadly, Opposition leaders are bringing caste and religion into their campaigns,” he said.

KTR dares Revanth to quit if KCR comes to power
Vikarabad: TRS leader KT Rama Rao on Wednesday challenged Congress leader Revanth Reddy to defeat the TRS’ Kondal candidate this time. Repeating his earlier statement, when he said he would retire from active politics if TRS doesn’t come to power, he asked Revanth Reddy to do the same if Congress fails to win.

