Home Cities Hyderabad

NIFT Hyderabad official booked for sexual abuse

She even alleged that the official had touched her inappropriately and harassed other staffers in the same manner.

Published: 20th October 2018 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2018 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Sexual assault, harassment, graphic, vijesh

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A case of outraging the modesty of a woman was registered against the controller of examinations of the prestigious National Institute of Fashion Technology here after a member of the housekeeping staff at the institute accused him of sexually harassing her. The housekeeping supervisor lodged a complaint with the Madhapur police alleging that D Srinivas Reddy had been sexually harassing her for three months. She also said that Reddy had sexually harassed three other employees in the past but those women were scared of complaints against him. 

To the utter shock of the police, the victim told them that she had approached the higher authorities at NIFT a week ago and they assured that they would summon Reddy but nothing happened. Hence her police complaint.  According to the police, the 39-year-old woman has been working as a housekeeping supervisor at the Institute for the past few years. For the past three months, Srinivas has been sexually harassing her and others by making abusive comments on them.

 She even alleged that the official had touched her inappropriately and harassed other staffers in the same manner. Though his office work begins at 9 am, he would reach the office by 7 am to take advantage of the situation. “He is absconding. Teams have been deputed to nab him at the earliest.” the police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NIFT sexual abuse NIFT official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sandakozhi
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to 'Sandakozhi-2'
Sabarimala temples aides at the foot of the 18 steps of the hill shrine protesting against the two women who attempted to enter Sabarimala hill shrine on October 19, 2018. (Photo | BP Deepu/ EPS)
Amid protests, three women return from Sabarimala after failed entry bid
Gallery
Amritsar Police and volunteers carry a victim from the site of a train accident at Joda Phatak in Amritsar on Friday, October 19, 2018.(PTI)
Amritsar tragedy: 60 feared dead as train runs over people watching Ravan effigy burning
This year the ninth installment of the 'amfAR Gala' was hosted yesterday in Beverly Hills, California and it saw some of the biggest names in Hollywood in attendance.
'amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research' hosts ninth-gala, marks Hollywood in attendance
facebook twitter whatsapp