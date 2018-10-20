NIFT Hyderabad official booked for sexual abuse

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A case of outraging the modesty of a woman was registered against the controller of examinations of the prestigious National Institute of Fashion Technology here after a member of the housekeeping staff at the institute accused him of sexually harassing her. The housekeeping supervisor lodged a complaint with the Madhapur police alleging that D Srinivas Reddy had been sexually harassing her for three months. She also said that Reddy had sexually harassed three other employees in the past but those women were scared of complaints against him.

To the utter shock of the police, the victim told them that she had approached the higher authorities at NIFT a week ago and they assured that they would summon Reddy but nothing happened. Hence her police complaint. According to the police, the 39-year-old woman has been working as a housekeeping supervisor at the Institute for the past few years. For the past three months, Srinivas has been sexually harassing her and others by making abusive comments on them.

She even alleged that the official had touched her inappropriately and harassed other staffers in the same manner. Though his office work begins at 9 am, he would reach the office by 7 am to take advantage of the situation. “He is absconding. Teams have been deputed to nab him at the earliest.” the police said.