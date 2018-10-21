Home Cities Hyderabad

Has #MeToo failed to penetrate informal sectors and help the weakest?

Though the #MeToo movement has gained momentum, its lack of penetration in the informal sector has been well highlighted.

Published: 21st October 2018 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2018 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Ajay Moses
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though the #MeToo movement has gained momentum, its lack of penetration in the informal sector has been well highlighted. The reasons are myriad: social stigma, lack of proper structure, among many others. However, from what it seems, the state government has had an answer to the problem for a long time but has shied away from its implementation.

Telangana State Social Security Board(TSSSB) for Unorganized Workers which was constituted late in July to provide an umbrella for informal sector workers and to implement Central government schemes has had the option to form a common complaints and grievance redressal committee for the informal sector. However, no such steps have been taken to bring that into fruition. A senior official of the labour department said, “The ICC for the unorganised sector can be created by referring to the need for it to the Social Security Board. Thereafter, the members of the group deliberate on it and form it. But, the process hasn’t taken place till now,”

“Even there are hardly any cases that are reported to the department,” he added. “The cases if reported will be pursued from our end by informing it to the police and ensure that the victim gets justice.”
It may be noted that it was in July, this year, that the board took its inception by adopting the provisions from the Andhra Pradesh board after four years since the formation of the State. But, with the State Assembly dissolved there is little that can progress.

Lissy Joseph, chairperson, National Workers Movement, an advocacy group for the welfare of workers in unorganised, said, “The labour minister and the principal secretary who form the board members have rarely held any meetings to have a grievance redressal mechanism in place.”

“Often, there are very few cases that are reported due to social stigma or the fear of being oppressed by the powerful. Domestic workers, construction workers, brick kilns workers are often preys of sexual harassment. Asking for sexual favours when there is no work is the most common exploitation that is prevalent,” she observed.

