Start for fun and fitness follows

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The youngest trained Stott Pilates Instructor in the World, an author and an entrepreneur and the youngest celebrity fitness trainer and has who’s who of Bollywood coming to her studio to learn Pilates was in Hyderabad on Monday to share few fitness secrets with Young FICCI Ladies Organisation (YFLO) members. Addressing the media prior to the session Namrata Purohit said start small.

Take baby steps and keep on increasing fitness workouts. There are many struggling being fit. Have fun with fitness, she added. People cite fitness being monotonous to stay away from it. But, you keep innovating. There are so many options available to you. It is impossible not to find anything interesting to you, she informed Speaking about her success stories, the young Pilates expert said see how actors Karishma, Sonakshi Sinha transformed themselves.

“They really worked hard. They are more fit due to their sheer dedication and hard work”. She announced that she dreams of expanding her Pilates studios to many cities. Currently they have one in Hyderabad and are keen to add four more this year. “Thanks to Pilates my father could be relieved from his twenty years old backache problem,” she informed. To avoid eating junk food, always carry a snack in your bag. The owner of The Pilates Studio in Mumbai, her studio is reportedly the first in the world to offer Pilates and Simulated Altitude Training under one roof and Namrata is the only fully certified Barre Instructor in the country.

She is also a Certified Boogie Bounce Master Instructor. “Barre fitness is the latest fitness trend that incorporates yoga, dance, and Pilates. Boogie Bounce is a fun fitness class that incorporates dance, high energy and lots of fun. It is an exercise program on a mini trampoline (a springboard kind of thing).

In this every muscle in the body is worked, even the facial muscles. Pilates in layman’s languages is similar to Yoga, concentrates on strengthening the body as well as mind-body connection. Pilates is an exercise technique that was invented for injured dancers nearly a century ago by gymnast Joseph Pilates. While Pilates focuses on core strength, toning and body control, the yoga focuses more on flexibility, spirituality, she informed.