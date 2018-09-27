Bhuvaneswari among eight richest Telugu women

Donita Jose By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ever wondered who could be the Scrooge McDuck amongst us? Eight women and three men from the two Telugu states amassing a total wealth of Rs 653 lakh crore rupees featured in the Barclays Hurun India Rich List 2018 released on Tuesday.

Featuring on the same was Nara Bhuvaneswari, owner of Heritage Foods and wife of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, with a wealth of Rs1,200 crore. She stood at 92nd position of the India’s 100 ‘Leading Wealthy Woman 2018 list’.

The two lists, map out the 100 richest Indians and 100 richest women from India. While mapping women’s wealth is first of its kind, it showed women to have an average wealth of Rs 4,000 crore and the richest Indians to have an average wealth of Rs 5,900 crore.

And Bhuvaneswari with her Heritage Foods venture, stood at the 92nd spot. She isn’t alone, the wealthiest women from Telugu states also included Divis Laboratories owner, Neelima Motaparti, with assets worth Rs 6,530 crore at 15th position in the country.

The list also features Renuka Datla of Biological E, Divi Swarna Latha of Divis Laboratories, Kambam Kirthi Reddy of Aurobindo Pharma, all belong to pharma industry and are based in Hyderabad. Also featuring in the list are three entries from Vizag, namely, Venkata Lakshmi Nekkant of Nikkanti Sea Food at 64th spot and N Naveena, P Rama Devi of Devi Sea foods at 82 and 83rd spots respectively.This is the first time that Barclays Hurun analysed the wealth of the women in the country after starting the India Rich List in 2012.

They have also mapped the source of their income, which revealed that 11 per cent of the women were self- made, with rest having inherited from their families. However, the gender divide in these figures was startling as the richest individual from the Telugu states was indeed a man, who had his wealth pegged two times higher than that of wealthiest women at Rs 13,000 crore. It was P Pitchi Reddy of Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd. The other individuals include, B Parthasaradhi Reddy and PV Krishna Reddy.