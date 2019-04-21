Abu Dhabi terror module: Walkie-talkies can be used to trigger IEDs remotely, say NIA sleuths

Pinto Deepak By

HYDERABAD: National Investigation Agency (NIA) sleuths, who conducted searches at three different locations on the outskirts of the city, found that the suspects were in possession of walkie-talkie sets and along with a large number of digital devices. Teams of the agency had on Saturday conducted the searches four locations— three in State and one in Wardha of Maharastra —in continuation to the investigation into the Abu Dhabi terror module that was busted in 2016.

This is reportedly the first time National Investigation Agency has found suspects in possession of walkie-talkie sets, hinting towards the possibility of the apprehended suspects planning a major attack. Officials are still investigating what, if anything, was being planned and when.

Officials involved in the operations told Express that such walkie-talkies can be used to activate Improvised Explosive Devices (IED).

After the attack on the CRPF convoy in Pulwama, Jammu & Kashmir in February this year, that killed more than 40 paramilitary forces, investigators found an increase in the use of anti-theft remote alarms used in bikes, cars. A report prepared by investigating agencies working on counter-terrorism in the valley observed that the terrorists started using said devices to prepare control mechanisms to trigger IEDs remotely.

Additionally, the walkie-talkies are used by suspects for private and close communication, often without being noticed by law enforcement agencies.

For triggering an explosion, one of the walkie-talkie sets, set to the same frequency as the others, is connected to the IED, said an official.

“However, it requires high-level expertise and perfection, which only trained terrorist posses,” said the official.

While there are no confirmed reports of blasts set off using communication sets, officials believe the chances of them being used in the future cannot be ruled out.

Not much known of Taha

Hyderabad: Very little is known about the persons who have been picked by National Investigation Agency sleuths from King’s Colony in Hyderabad. While neighbours have been referring to him as Taha, supposedly residing in a flat with his wife, his true identity is yet to confirmed by officials.

Taha, according to neighbours, had been living in the city for the past couple of years but had moved to this flat only three months. According to Mohd Mohsin, Taha’s neighbour, the couple would not talk with anyone in the neighbourhood. Taha would not go out to even purchase milk or vegetables. “He would only go out to offer Namaz, but go home immediately,” he said.

“All we know is that they (couple) have lived in the flat for three months. We also never saw the wife as she never came out. One woman visited them for a short duration,” said Mohsin. Ayan Saidi, owner of car rental agency in the building, Taha had a bike he would use to for Namaz. “Taha would just wish ‘salam’ and go home. Today, when policemen took him, he was in casual wear.”