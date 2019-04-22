Home Cities Hyderabad

NHAI GM among four arrested for graft, Rs 27 lakh seized

The cases were registered on the receipt of reliable information regarding the demand and acceptance of illegal gratification amounting to Rs 27 lakh, for clearing the bills of NSS Infrastructure.

Published: 22nd April 2019 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials on Sunday arrested four persons, including National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) general manager and NSS Infrastructure employees, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 27 lakh for official favours. According to CBI officials, the agency has registered cases under Section 7 and Section 8 of Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 and Section 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC. Gali Sridhar, the general manager of NHAI; Sudhakar Vaduppu and Pawan, who are employees at NSS Infrastructure; and Gali Sridhar’s relative Sai Prasad were booked under these charges. 

The cases were registered on the receipt of reliable information regarding the demand and acceptance of illegal gratification amounting to `27 lakh, for clearing the bills of NSS Infrastructure. “Gali Sridhar, General Manager (Technical), National Highways Authority of India Limited (NHAI) demanded the amount of `27 lakh on April 17 at Hyderabad for clearing the bills pertaining to their ongoing work at NH 7 Madurai - Kanyakumari stretch of Tamil Nadu. 

On the instructions of Gali Sridhar, Sudhakar agreed to pay the bribe amount of `27 lakh. The money was carried by Pawan, an employee of NSS Constructions from Hyderabad, and delivered to Sai Prasad, a relative of Gali Sridhar, at Kadapa on April 21,” the CBI officials said. The ACB wing of CBI Hyderabad trailed Pawan from Hyderabad till Kadapa, and nabbed both Sai Prasad and Pawan while they were exchanging the bribe amount. All of the four accused persons have been arrested. 

After the arrest, the CBI officials conducted searches at six places including the offices and residential premises of the accused at Hyderabad, Kadapa and Madurai. The agency seized some incriminatory documents pertaining to the case during the search. 
The agency would produce the accused before the the Special Judge for CBI cases in Hyderabad.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Central Bureau of Investigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image of EVMs and VVPATS used for representational purpose (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Kerala prepares for Lok Sabha polls
Sri Lankan army soldiers secure the area around St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. | AP
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: National Tawheed Jamath likely to be behind serial blasts
Gallery
Confused how to spend your summer vacation? Here is a list of movies releasing this summer!
Kollywood to Hollywood: Check out the films set to release this summer
The announcement of candidates came after talks of alliance between the AAP and the Congress failed. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi Congress announces candidates to all seats but one
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp