Home Cities Hyderabad

Cotton farming is ‘child’s play’ in Telangana with large number of children working in fields

The project is aimed at studying the cotton farming sector in the State in collaboration with the Labour Department of Telangana and suggest interventions.

Published: 24th April 2019 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2019 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The cotton farming industry in Telangana has reportedly been employing thousands of children and adolescents as unpaid and invisible labour. They are not only dropping out of school but are also exposed to hazardous pesticides, said officials of the International Labour Organisation, who were in the city to launch a four-year-long project.

The project is aimed at studying the cotton farming sector in the State in collaboration with the Labour Department of Telangana and suggest interventions. The first-of-its-kind study will be conducted in the districts of Gadwal, Adilabad, Warangal and Nalgonda, where cotton is the main crop.

Officials from the ILO highlighted that the cotton farming industry was one of the most challenging and labour-intensive ones. Scattered across the country, it employs a huge number of labourers, both migrant and bonded. Livelihood of lakhs of farmers in Telangana relies on cotton farming. Statistics from ILO suggest that over 17.13 lakh hectares of cotton is grown in Telangana making it the 3rd largest producer of cotton in India. Children are caught in the web of undervalued labour due to physiological ‘advantages’.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
cotton farming Telangana child labour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Activists rally against census citizenship question
Gallery
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar at the gym. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Here are some rare photos of the 'Master Blaster'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp