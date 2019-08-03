Home Cities Hyderabad

Eco clearance to logistics Park in Rajiv Gandhi International Airport premises

The EC was granted to the project in a meeting of the EAC held in New Delhi from July 10-12.

Published: 03rd August 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport

Hyderabad airport | (File Photo | R Satish Babu )

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) on infrastructure of the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests has granted environmental clearance for the development of a logistics and warehousing park at Mamidipalli, on the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport premises. The park would be constructed by GMR Hyderabad Aerotropolis Limited (GHAL).

According to the documents related to the project uploaded on the MoEF website, the GMR Logistics and Warehousing Park is expected to be taken up at a cost of Rs 237 crore and will be spread over 26 hectares, with a 1.47 lakh sq m built-up area.  

The EC was granted to the project in a meeting of the EAC held in New Delhi from July 10-12. Although, as per the Environment Impact Assessment notification from 2006, the warehouse and logistics park is a Category B project and has to be cleared by the State-level environment impact assessment authority and expert appraisal committee. However, due to the non-existence of these bodies in Telangana, the project, along with a few others were scrutinised and cleared by the Central EAC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Expert Appraisal Committee Union Ministry of Environment and Forests Mamidipalli Rajiv Gandhi International Airport GMR Hyderabad Aerotropolis Limited
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police personnel scuffle with medical students as they protest against National Medical Commission NMC Bill outside Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi Saturday August 3 2019. | PTI
Anti-NMC Bill protests: Health Ministry warns of action as doctors continue strike
Vishaal Henry
Around India in 93 days: Here's a hitchhiker’s guide to a zero-budget trip
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp