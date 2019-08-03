Eco clearance to logistics Park in Rajiv Gandhi International Airport premises

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) on infrastructure of the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests has granted environmental clearance for the development of a logistics and warehousing park at Mamidipalli, on the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport premises. The park would be constructed by GMR Hyderabad Aerotropolis Limited (GHAL).

According to the documents related to the project uploaded on the MoEF website, the GMR Logistics and Warehousing Park is expected to be taken up at a cost of Rs 237 crore and will be spread over 26 hectares, with a 1.47 lakh sq m built-up area.

The EC was granted to the project in a meeting of the EAC held in New Delhi from July 10-12. Although, as per the Environment Impact Assessment notification from 2006, the warehouse and logistics park is a Category B project and has to be cleared by the State-level environment impact assessment authority and expert appraisal committee. However, due to the non-existence of these bodies in Telangana, the project, along with a few others were scrutinised and cleared by the Central EAC.