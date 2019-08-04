987 stretches of road battered, over 5,000 potholes as rain lashes Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The incessant rains have caused damage to many roads stretches in Greater Hyderabad limits. As many as 987 stretches maintained by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and 236 stretches maintained by Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) have been battered.

Besides road stretches, more than 5,000 potholes have formed in all parts of the city due to seepage of rainwater, causing inconvenience to motorists and citizens. The repair for the road damage is estimated to be around `50 crore. The GHMC will take up restoration work, once the rains cease.

In many parts of the city, bitumen material on roads getting peeled off is a common sight, leading to potholes with puddles of water. Motorists had bumpy rides, and some even slipped and fell down.

GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan and GHMC Commissioner, M Dana Kishore and senior officials visited various parts of the city and inspected the road stretches that were damaged.

As there is a forecast for more rains in the next two to three days, more roads are likely to get battered.

“Due to incessant rains for the past few days, 987 patches of roads on various routes are damaged, and more than 4,000 potholes are identified in the initial survey made by engineering officials,’’ said Dana Kishore.

Apart from filling potholes, the repair work will be taken up on damaged roads of various routes on war footing basis, the Commissioner added. The Commissioner held a video conference with zonal commissioners, deputy commissioners and instructed them to take up repair work. At least 150 monsoon relief teams, will be working round the clock in three shifts.

GHMC’s demolition drive to continue

In view of incessant rains and predictions of more in the next 2-3 days, special drives for the demolition of buildings will continue by GHMC. Town planning officials were told to identify the most dangerous structures. Notices were issued to vacate old structures, sealing of the buildings, erecting barricades and putting caution boards around the old structures.