Home Cities Hyderabad

987 stretches of road battered, over 5,000 potholes as rain lashes Hyderabad

The repair for damage is estimated to cost Rs 50 crore; 150 monsoon relief teams deployed

Published: 04th August 2019 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2019 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

Bad roads, hyderabad roads

Hyderabad road in 2019 monsoon season (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The incessant rains have caused damage to many roads stretches in Greater Hyderabad limits. As many as 987 stretches maintained by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and 236 stretches maintained by Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) have been battered.

Besides road stretches, more than 5,000 potholes have formed in all parts of the city due to seepage of rainwater, causing inconvenience to motorists and citizens. The repair for the road damage is estimated to be around `50 crore. The GHMC will take up restoration work, once the rains cease.

In many parts of the city, bitumen material on roads getting peeled off is a common sight, leading to potholes with puddles of water. Motorists had bumpy rides, and some even slipped and fell down.
GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan and GHMC Commissioner, M Dana Kishore and senior officials visited various parts of the city and inspected the road stretches that were damaged.

As there is a forecast for more rains in the next two to three days, more roads are likely to get battered.
“Due to incessant rains for the past few days, 987 patches of roads on various routes are damaged, and more than 4,000 potholes are identified in the initial survey made by engineering officials,’’ said Dana Kishore.

Apart from filling potholes, the repair work will be taken up on damaged roads of various routes on war footing basis, the Commissioner added. The Commissioner held a video conference with zonal commissioners, deputy commissioners and instructed them to take up repair work. At least 150 monsoon relief teams, will be working round the clock in three shifts.

GHMC’s demolition drive to continue

In view of incessant rains and predictions of more in the next 2-3 days, special drives for the demolition of buildings will continue by GHMC. Town planning officials were told to identify the most dangerous structures. Notices were issued to vacate old structures, sealing of the buildings, erecting barricades and putting caution boards around the old structures.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC Hyderabad Road Development Hyderabad roads hyderabad road pothole
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Around 58 villagers, including 16 children, were rescued and shifted by IAF. (Photo | EPS)
Mumbai Rains: Over 50 stranded villagers rescued by IAF in Thane district
Representational image of pilgrims on Amarnath Yatra (Photo | File/PTI)
Amarnath pilgrims asked to leave Kashmir Valley, tourist reacts
Gallery
On the occasion of friendship day, let us take a look at 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship.
From Kadhal Desam to Naadodigal: 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship
An El Paso Police Officer interviews a witness who was inside the Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall in Texas, after an active shooter opened fire killing several shoppers.
Gunman kills 20 in rampage at Walmart store in Texas
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp