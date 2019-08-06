Water security: TS to strengthen Jal Shakti Abhiyan in Urban Local Bodies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Owing to the alarming depletion of groundwater levels in the ULBs, the Telangana Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (TSMEPMA) has decided to strengthen Jal Shakti Abhiyan (JSA) to promote water conservation and improve groundwater levels. Jal Shakti Abhiyan was launched by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) with the objective to promote water security in water-stressed areas across the country, particularly in the southern states, including Telangana.

The first phase of the JSA commenced in July and will go up to September 15 in Telangana. The second phase would be conducted from October 1 to November 30. Special initiatives, such as installing Rain Water Harvesting Structures (RWHS), re-use of treated wastewater, rejuvenation of water bodies and plantation of trees, are also being promoted.

Various activities will be conducted in all the ULBs across the State, such as, awareness campaigns on water conservation through meetings at Area Level Federations (ALFs), Town Level Federations (TLFs) and Shehri Sahbhagita Manch (SSM), in which experts from the line departments would participate.

Further, Self Help Groups will be oriented about water-saving practices at the individual and family levels.

The GHMC Urban Community Development (UCD) wing and all the TSMEPMA project directors have been issued instructions to conduct these activities under the JSA in all the concerned ULBs till September 15 and from October 1 to November 30.