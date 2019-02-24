Consumer forum directs doctor to pay Rs 2 lakh for botched up circumcision

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A city-based doctor was rapped for negligence while conducting circumcision on a one-year-old child. The delicate procedure led to complications, following which the child had unbearable pain. Taking note of the issue, a district consumer forum directed the doctor to pay Rs2 lakh as compensation.

The procedure was carried out at SEHA hospital near Lakdikapul on April 6, 2015. Khaleel (name changed), a one-year-old child was taken to the doctor by his father Nazir Hussain for circumcision. Nazir Hussain agreed for the surgical procedure tobe conductedd through the plastibell method, a way through which a plastic bell-like component is slipped on the child’s urethra.

In usual cases, the plastibell method is harmless and the component would separate itself. But in the present case complications arose after the surgery, and a hole was noticed in the urethra. Whenever the child urinated, it would come out from the new opening also. Though Hussain was told that the surgery would not have any stitches or scars, the hole came as a surprise. On June 2, the doctor had to put five stitches to the hole and assured that the hole would heal on its own within 15 days.

But that did not happen and Hussain approached another hospital in Ameerpet. The doctors there found that the circumcision procedure developed complications and that the area developed urethral fistula, a complication that causes restriction of urine due to a scar in the urinary bladder.