British Airways passengers stuck at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport

The flight was scheduled to depart on Monday morning at 7:20 but was delayed till 12:30 pm on Tuesday.

Published: 27th February 2019 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

British Airways, Heathrow

British Airways planes are parked. (File|AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  About 200 passengers scheduled to fly British Airways to London Heathrow, from RGIA airport here were left stranded for more than 24 hours due to a technical glitch in the engine. Passengers were fuming at the airline officials for not giving proper information about the actual time of the departure of the flight. The British Airways officials provided accommodation to the passengers in a 5-star hotel at the airport.

The flight was scheduled to depart on Monday morning at 7:20 but was delayed till 12:30 pm on Tuesday. The aircraft maintenance engineers were pressed into service to rectify the technical glitches in the engine.

Many passengers took to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction with the flight. Teja Dade, an IOS app developer had tweeted while another passenger’s niece had tweeted to the airline asking them to speed up the process and make speedy allotments for passengers for the next available flight.

